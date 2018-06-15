El Consell de Govern ha manifestado este viernes que encuentra favorable el tramitar una propuesta de ley para suprimir los aforamientos de los diputados autonómicos y los miembros del Govern, a través de una reforma del Estatut d'Autonomia de Baleares.
Así lo ha anunciado Pilar Costa i Serra, Consejera de la Presidencia del Gobiernode las Islas Baleares, durante la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell de Govern. La portavoz ha explicado que el Ejecutivo está terminando un anteproyecto de regulación del Govern que incluirá la eliminación de los aforamientos de sus miembros, para que la supresión sea "plenamente efectiva" con la reforma del Estatut.
La propuesta de reforma, presentada por todos los grupos parlamentarios de forma conjunta, fue admitida a trámite por la Mesa del Parlament el pasado 12 de junio.
La condición de aforado de los cargos públicos implica gozar del derecho, en caso de ser imputado por un delito, de ser juzgado por un tribunal distinto al que correspondería a un ciudadano normal. En España hay unos 250.000 aforados.
