Un camión atropella accidentalmente a siete personas en Barcelona

El arrollamiento se ha producido antes de las 17.00 horas y el camión de 3,5 toneladas ha terminado chocando contra un árbol

Coche de los mossos d'esquadra. Europa Press

Un camión desfrenado ha atropellado accidentalmente este jueves en el cruce entre las calles Aragó y Urgell de Barcelona a siete personas que han resultado heridas leves, según fuentes municipales.

El arrollamiento se ha producido antes de las 17.00 horas y el camión de 3,5 toneladas ha terminado chocando contra un árbol.

Los siete heridos incluyen a cinco peatones, el conductor del camión y un motorista. 

(Habrá ampliación)

