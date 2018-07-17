Pablo Casado suma otro apoyo de peso en el PP: el de Miguel Arias Cañete, comisario europeo de Acción por el Clima y Energía, quien ha anunciado este martes que el sábado votará por el joven diputado conservador en las primarias del partido frente a Soraya Saénz de Santamaría. Cañete se ha mostrado convencido de que es el de Casado es el "mejor proyecto", que genera "ilusión" y que representa "sin miedo" los valores y principios de su partido.
"A título personal y como simple compromisario, sin menoscabo de la valía de cualquier otro candidato, mi voto personalmente se lo daré a Pablo Casado", ha dicho en un desayuno informativo en Madrid.
Según Cañete, si logra imponerse a la otra candidata, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, Casado "formará un gran equipo e integrará a todas las personas necesarias para afrontar la durísima tarea que el PP tiene por delante".
Después de indicar que quiere "un proyecto ganador, que recupere la ilusión del centroderecha y que gestione España como lo ha gestionado", ha considerado que, en los últimos años el PP "se ha ido distanciando de algunos sectores de la sociedad española" y que ahora tienen que recuperar la "confianza" y la "ilusión" de la ciudadanía y "representar plenamente al centroderecha de España".
"Yo para mi partido quiero el mejor proyecto, que represente sin miedo ni complejos nuestros valores y principios (...) y quiero un presidente que tenga ilusión y confianza en el proyecto, un presidente que esté todo el día en contacto con la gente, en la calle, visitando los pueblos", ha apostillado.
Un presidente que "no se encierre en un despacho y que defienda la unidad de España con inteligencia y garantía".
