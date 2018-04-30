Un comandante de la UCO de la Guardia Civil que elaboró un atestado sobre el funcionamiento de la Dirección General de Trabajo de la Consejería de Empleo que concedía las ayudas de los ERE ha declarado que el sistema para dar dichas ayudas "era conocido" por el Consejo de Gobierno.
El investigador ha testificado en el juicio de la pieza política del caso ERE contra 22 ex altos cargos de la Junta —entre ellos los expresidentes Manuel Chaves y José Antonio Griñán— acusados de prevaricación y malversación por crear o mantener un "procedimiento específico" con el que durante una década la Junta repartió 850 millones en ayudas sociolaborales y a empresas en crisis de forma arbitraria y eludiendo el control, según la Fiscalía.
El agente ha ratificado el atestado elaborado en mayo de 2012 durante la instrucción según el cual la Junta daba las ayudas investigadas con una "total falta de procedimiento desde el punto de vista administrativo" sin solicitud de las ayudas, publicidad ni norma reguladora y otorgadas por el director de trabajo cuando el competente era el consejero.
Todo ello considera que "era conocido" por el Consejo de Gobierno porque así lo manifestaron el exinterventor general Manuel Gómez y el exconsejero de Empleo Antonio Fernández; porque los informes del interventor señalando las deficiencias del sistema usado iban dirigidos a los consejeros de Empleo, Innovación y Hacienda (todos acusados).
