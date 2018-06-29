La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha anunciado que el traslado de los líderes independentistas presos a cárceles catalanas "está ya abierto", al haber concluido el juez Pablo Llarena las diligencias del caso en el Tribunal Supremo y cumplirse los requisitos exigidos.
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Celaá ha especificado los dos requisitos marcados: que la persona presa solicite el traslado y que haya un informe de Instituciones Penitenciarias que confirme su arraigo en el lugar al que quiere ser trasladado.
"Parece que ambos requisitos se han cumplido, por tanto está abierto ya el traslado", ha añadido la portavoz, sin poder precisar fechas concretas ni el orden en el que se efectuará.
El Gobierno ha decidido dar el paso después de que el Tribunal Supremo confirmara el pasado miércoles el procesamiento de los 25 investigados en la causa del "procés", trece de ellos por rebelión.
El Ministerio del Interior, a través de Instituciones Penitenciarias, preguntó a Llarena si ya había concluido la instrucción y el juez, a través, por el momento, de dos providencias, ha respondido que "no existe razón procesal que conduzca a la custodia de los procesados en ningún centro penitenciario concreto".
Llarena ha dejado claro al Gobierno que cualquier decisión respecto al acercamiento a cárceles catalanas de los presos soberanistas queda "sujeta a los criterios penitenciarios que la Secretaría General de Instituciones Penitenciarias considere de aplicación".
Este mismo viernes ha dictado una providencia en ese sentido en los casos del exvicepresident Oriol Junqueras y al exconseller de Exteriores Raül Romeva.
El jueves resolvió lo mismo en los casos del diputado y expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana Jordi Sànchez; el presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart; la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell; y a la exconseller Dolors Bassa.
