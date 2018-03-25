Público
Sociedad catalana Gritos de 'libertad Puigdemont' tras una ópera en el Liceu de Barcelona 

Puestos en pie, algunos de los asistentes a la representación han coreado "Libertad presos políticos", mientras uno de ellos desplegaba una bandera en los pisos superiores

Gritos de Libertad Puigdemont en el Liceu - Twitter

Muchos de los espectadores que acudieron ayer a la representación de la ópera "Andrea Chénier" en el Liceu de Barcelona han reclamado, al finalizar el acto, la libertad del expresident Carles Puigdemont y de los dirigentes en prisión.

Puestos en pie, algunos de los asistentes a la representación operística han coreado "Libertad Puigdemont" y "Libertad presos políticos", y un espectador de uno de los pisos superiores ha desplegado una bandera.

