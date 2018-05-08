Público
Censura Dimite la editora de TVE en Valencia por la censura del "os jodéis" de la jefa de comunicación de Rajoy a los jubilados

El vídeo, en el que se podía escuchar a la Secretaria de Estado de Comunicación, Carmen Martínez Castro, reírse despectivamente de manifestantes en Alicante, finalmente no entró en los informativos de cobertura nacional.

Carmen Martínez de Castro, en un fotograma del polémico vídeo.

Arantxa Torres ha dimitido como editora del informativo del Centro Territorial de Valencia después de que TVE censurase el vídeo en el que se pudo ver a la Secretaria de Estado de Comunicación, Carmen Martínez Castro, reírse de forma despectiva de los manifestantes contra el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, en Alicante.

Según VerTele, que cita una nota interna del Consejo de Informativos de TVE a los trabajadores de la casa, Torres renuncia por la "censura impuesta desde la dirección del Centro y desde la dirección de los Servicios Informativos en Madrid en el que Carmen Martínez de Castro se refiere despectivamente a un colectivo de pensionistas".

El mismo medio afirma que el Consejo de Informativos de TVE asegura tener constancia de que "la editora de informativos insistió y medió para que se emitiera, lo que demuestra que en la plantilla de nuestros servicios informativos existe un amplio colectivo, la inmensa mayoría, que tiene principios profesionales y personales".

Martínez Castro dijo recientemente: "¡Qué ganas de hacerles un corte de mangas de cojones y decirles: 'Pues os jodéis'", tras el abucheo y la pitada a Rajoy por parte de un grupo de pensionistas. Luego se disculpó

La pieza finalmente se emitió en Valencia, pero sin sonido, y no entró en los informativos de cobertura nacional.

