CGPJ Lesmes anuncia a los jueces que el 4 de agosto arranca la renovación del Poder Judicial 



Carlos Lesmes, presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del CGPJ, habla ante la atenta mirada de Felipe VI.- EFE/Archivo

El presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Carlos Lesmes, ha comunicado este martes a jueces y magistrados que el próximo 4 de agosto dará comienzo el proceso de renovación del órgano de gobierno de los jueces, cuatro meses antes de cumplir el mandato de cinco años previsto por la ley.

Lesmes ha enviado una carta a todos los miembros de la carrera judicial en la que recuerda que el 4 de diciembre expira el mandato del actual CGPJ, por lo que cuatro meses antes procederá a la apertura del plazo de presentación de candidaturas para la designación de los doce vocales correspondientes al turno judicial.

"Así pues, el próximo 4 de agosto será cuando quede formalmente abierto dicho plazo de presentación de candidaturas, que, en aplicación de lo dispuesto en el artículo 575.1 LOPJ, se alargará durante un mes", señala el escrito.

Los jueces y magistrados que deseen presentar su candidatura deberán dirigir un escrito al presidente del TS poniendo de manifiesto su intención de ser designado vocal por el turno judicial, acompañado por una memoria justificativa de las líneas de actuación que, a su juicio, debería desarrollar el Consejo.

Y también por el aval de al menos veinticinco miembros de la carrera judicial en servicio activo o el de una asociación judicial.

Lesmes ha enviado esta comunicación con más antelación de lo habitual al coincidir el proceso de candidaturas con el verano para que los interesados puedan preparar con antelación suficiente la documentación requerida. 

