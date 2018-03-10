'El Chicle' manda una carta a sus padres: "Me van a pedir homicidio, pero a los 7 años ya estaría fuera"

El presunto autor de la muerte de Diana Quer, José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias 'El Chicle', ha enviado una carta a sus padres, en la que les dice, según el diario ABC, que estén tranquilos porque su abogada le ha asegurado que le van a pedir homicidio, pero que a los siete años "ya estaría fuera".

La misiva, según el diario, está incorporada al sumario, fechada el pasado 14 de febrero y redactada en gallego. En ella, 'El Chicle', a tenor de sus propias palabras, parece tener claro que no va a pasar demasiado tiempo en prisión. Además, en dicha carta el presunto autor del crimen advierte a sus padres que en ningún momento concedan entrevistas o difundan información por menos de 10.000 euros.

Además, en la carta, el autor de la muerte de Diana Quer acusa a su mujer Rosario de ir con él en el coche la noche del 22 de agosto de 2016 en la que, según él mismo, mató a Diana Quer, aunque de manera fortuita.

"También entenderme. Yo no quiero que Rosario pase por esto, por eso dije que iba yo solo y a ella le dije que dijera que no venía conmigo. Dejar todo así. No le digáis nada. Entenderme, yo la amo", escribe 'El Chicle', quien indica además que el día antes de que escribiera la carta le llegó otra de Rosario en la que le dice que "lo nuestro se acabó".

Esta acusación del presunto asesino se produce cuando falta por pronunciarse la Audiencia Provincial sobre el recurso presentado por los padres de Diana contra el sobreseimiento provisional sobre Rosario por la muerte de la joven madrileña.

Abuín Gey, que permanece en la prisión de A Lama (Pontevedra) desde el pasado día 10, pide a su familia en la carta hasta en tres ocasiones que no le cuenten nada a su mujer sobre lo que les ha contado en la carta.