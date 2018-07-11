Público
Ciudad Real La UDEF registra el Ayuntamiento de Puertollano por un caso de corrupción 

Las pesquisas policiales se centran en las obras del estadio Ciudad de Puertollano, finalizadas en noviembre de 2011 tras contar con ayudas del Plan E, durante la etapa del exalcalde del PSOE Joaquín Hermoso, quien podría ser detenido.

Ayuntamiento de Puertollano. ARCHIVO

Policías de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) están registrando desde las 8.00 horas el Ayuntamiento de Puertollano, del que han desalojado a los trabajadores y solo queda dentro la alcaldesa, Mayte Fernández.

Fuentes policiales han manifestado que el registro podría estar relacionado con presuntas irregularidades en la construcción de un campo de fútbol hace unos años, durante la etapa del exalcalde del PSOE Joaquín Hermoso, según fuentes policiales

En la puerta del Consistorio hay varios concejales, funcionarios y ciudadanos que habían ido a hacer alguna gestión, a quienes los policías apostados allí impiden la entrada.

La operación cuenta con la participación de agentes de la UDEF desplazados desde Madrid y está previsto que se practiquen detenciones, entre ellas del propio Joaquín Hermoso. Las pesquisas policiales se centran en las obras del estadio Ciudad de Puertollano, finalizadas en noviembre de 2011 tras contar con ayudas del Plan E.

La Policía ha informado a las 8.52 en su cuenta de Twitter que había puesto en marcha una "nueva operación contra la corrupción". "Se investigan supuestas irregularidades en obras millonarias con fondos públicos", ha explicado.

El operativo ha desalojado de la Casa Consistorial a los trabajadores que estaban en las dependencias municipales y los agentes impiden el acceso al Consistorio a primera hora de este miércoles.

