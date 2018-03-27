Un almacén de papel y plástico ha comenzado a arder en en la calle Segorbe, del polígono de Carrús en Elche (Alicante) a las 12:50 de la tarde, según informa la policía local, y los bomberos aún intentan sofocar las llamas.
El recinto ha quedado perimetrado dos horas después y hasta el lugar se han desplazado siete medios terrestres, cinco dotaciones de bomberos y dos vehículos, y un helicóptero enviado desde la capital de provincia para reforzar las actuaciones de los bomberos.
Los servicios de Emergencias de la Comunidad Valenciana han informado de la evacuación preventiva de los trabajadores y estudiantes de la Escuela Infantil y del IES Aitana.
La Policía también ha pedido a la ciudadanía que, si se pueden ver afectados por el humo, se mantengan en lugares cerrados hasta que terminen las tareas de extinción.
