Las declaraciones de IRPF a favor de la Iglesia descienden por primera vez desde 2007

Unos 234.768 contribuyentes menos marcaron la casilla de la Iglesia en su declaración, aunque la cantidad destinada aumentó un 2,83 % hasta los 256,21 millones

La Asamblea Plenaria de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE) celebrada el pasado noviembre

El número de declaraciones del IRPF a favor de la Iglesia católica ha descendido por primera vez desde 2007, cuando se estableció el nuevo sistema de asignación tributaria a través del Impuesto sobre la Renta, aunque la cantidad destinada por los contribuyentes ha aumentado hasta los 256,21 millones.

Concretamente, el número de declaraciones de la renta a favor de la Iglesia, correspondientes al ejercicio de 2016, fueron los 7,1 millones, unas 234.000 menos que en el ejercicio anterior

Así lo ha señalado este martes el vicesecretario para Asuntos Económicos de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, en una rueda de prensa en la que ha admitido que no está "contento ni satisfecho con estos datos".

Gimenez Barriocanal ha achacado el descenso del número de declaraciones a que el año pasado se habilitó la nueva declaración telemátic. "El descenso (de declaraciones con la casilla de la Iglesia marcada) ha sido idéntico al de la casilla de fines sociales. Por tanto, al margen de que necesitamos contar mejor a la sociedad lo que hace la Iglesia Católica, es evidente que hay algún motivo conjunto del descenso, probablemente por las nuevas maneras de declarar", ha precisado el responsable de asuntos económicos de la Conferencia Episcopal.

La cantidad para la Iglesias aumentó, por su parte, en unos  7 millones de euros, un 2,83 % más. Gimenez Barriocanal ha atribuido el aumento del dinero recaudado a un incremento del número de declaraciones de contribuyentes de los tramos más altos, es decir, con rentas de más de 30.000 euros brutos anuales.

(Habrá ampliación)

