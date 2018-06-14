La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha decidido mantener al general del Ejército Félix Sanz Roldán al frente del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), hasta finalizar su mandato. Asimismo, deja intacta la cúpula militar, liderada por el general de Ejército Fernando Alejandre Martínez como Jefe del Estado Mayor de la Defensa (JEMAD).
La nueva ministra de Defensa ha confirmado en sus puestos el general de Ejército Javier Varela Salas como jefe de Estado Mayor del Ejército de Tierra (JEME), al almirante general Teodoro López Calderón como jefe de Estado Mayor de la Armada (AJEMA), el general del Aire Javier Salto Martínez-Avial como jefe de Estado Mayor del Ejército del Aire (JEMA) y al almirante Juan Francisco Martínez Núñez como Secretario General de Política de Defensa (SEGENPOL).
Según un comunicado oficial , la ministra Robles asegura que “esta decisión se corresponde con la naturaleza del Ministerio de Defensa como un ministerio de Estado”, y ha recordado que “las Fuerzas Armadas están al servicio de la sociedad y desempeñan una extraordinaria misión en la defensa de la paz y la seguridad en el mundo”.
Por ello, en defensa de los valores recogidos en nuestra constitución y en el marco de la Carta de Naciones Unidas, afirma que “es necesario dar a la ciudadanía estabilidad, seguridad y defensa desde una perspectiva colectiva e integrada con el fin de promover la paz internacional y la seguridad global”, subraya la ministra.
