Defensa El Supremo confirma la expulsión del Ejército de un subteniente condenado por abusar de su hijastra de 13 años

Ofrecía dinero a la joven a cambio de "masajes", según la sentencia condenatoria. La Sala de lo Militar del Alto Tribunal señala que el "buen comportamiento" del militar en su trabajo no "aminora la indignidad" de los hechos.

Fachada del Tribunal supremo.- EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El Ejército de Tierra ha expulsado a un subteniente que había sido condenado por abusar sexualmente de su hijastra, de 13 años, a la que ofrecía un euro a cambio de que le hiciese “masajes”, y terminó forzándola a realizarle felaciones.

Según informa El País, el subteniente había pedido a Defensa que no le expulsara del Ejército de Tierra porque, alega, su comportamiento nada tenía que ver con su cometido militar.

No obstante, el Supremo, que da la razón a Defensa en su decisión de expulsarle, entiende que el "buen comportamiento" en su trabajo alegado por el militar "no compensa ni atempera la gravedad de su conducta" ni "sirve para aminorar la indignididad y descrédito que los hechos comportan".

La Audiencia de Sevilla condenó en 2015 a este militar a ocho años y seis meses de prisión por un delito continuado de abusos sexuales, entre los años 2009 y 2010, cuya víctima era la hija de 13 años de la pareja con la que convivía en Sevilla, informa el citado rotativo.

Según la sentencia condenatoria, resumida por El País, los abusos tenían lugar cuando la madre de la adolescente se encontraba ausente del domicilio familia. La madre se enteró de lo que sucedía por su hija y denunció los hechos.

El Ministerio de Defensa, tras la condena de la Audiencia de Sevilla, le abrió un expediente disciplinario que derivó en su separación del Ejército. El militar recurrió ante la Sala de lo Militar del Tribunal Supremo la expulsión, que ha avalado la medida de Defensa.

