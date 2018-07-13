Público
Infraestructuras El delegado del Gobierno en Murcia asegura que el AVE llegará soterrado a la ciudad en el segundo semestre de 2020

Mientras, en septiembre se presentará una alternativa —un paquete de medidas conjuntas aún en estudio— que permitirá viajar a Madrid en tres horas desde Murcia, y en tres horas y media desde Cartagena.

Obras del AVE a Murcia (Foto: ORM)

El delegado del Gobierno en Murcia, Diego Conesa, ha anunciado este viernes que el AVE llegará completamente soterrado a la Estación de El Carmen de Murcia a cota '-8' metros en el segundo semestre de 2020.

Asimismo, ha informado de una alternativa, un paquete de medidas conjuntas— actualmente en estudio— que se dará a conocer en septiembre, y que permitirá viajar a Madrid en tres horas desde Murcia y en 3,5 desde Cartagena.

"Esta comparecencia responde a mi compromiso con la ciudadanía de dar a conocer con trasparencia, eficiencia y realismo los proyectos de interés general que afectan a la vida en común, y en relación a las infraestructuras ferroviarias se habían generado unas expectativas que no responden a la realidad", ha explicado el delegado del Gobierno.

Conesa ha defendido que la llegada del AVE a Murcia en el plazo más breve posible tiene que ser compatible con que el paso a nivel de Santiago Mayor permanezca abierto el mayor tiempo posible.

Por tanto, ha explicado, "se cerrará exclusivamente durante el periodo imprescindible que obligue cubrir el soterramiento del mismo, porque esta obra generaba una división de la ciudad, provocaba el aislamiento de los barrios del sur de la ciudad y representaba un grave perjuicio a todos los vecinos y comerciantes de los barrios afectados".

En este sentido, ha desvelado la inminente licitación de los dos tramos pendientes del soterramiento entre El Carmen y Barriomar, y Barriomar-Nonduermas.

Finalmente, el delegado del Gobierno ha confirmado la próxima convocatoria de una reunión de la Sociedad Murcia Alta Velocidad para perfilar estos y otros asuntos relacionados con la llegada de la Alta Velocidad a Murcia.

