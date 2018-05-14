Público
Desalojados los juzgados de La Almunia de Doña Godina tras atrincherarse un hombre

El hombre ha entrado en el edificio pasadas las 12.30 horas y la zona permanece acordonada y custodiada por agentes del instituto armado y también por miembros de la Policía Nacional.

Desalojados los juzgados de La Almunia de Doña Godina tras atrincherarse un hombre. /ARAGON TV

Los juzgados de La Almunia de Doña Godina (Zaragoza) han sido desalojados al irrumpir en su interior un hombre posiblemente armado con una pistola, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Fuentes vecinales que se encontraban en la zona han señalado a Efe que el hombre ha anunciado que tenía la intención de suicidarse, tras lo que ha pedido a todas las personas que se encontraban en su interior que salieran del edificio.

Por motivos de seguridad, también se ha desalojado un colegio cercano a los juzgados.

A la zona se ha desplazado ya un negociador de la Guardia Civil especializado en situaciones similares con la misión de conseguir que esta persona deponga su actitud y convencerle de que se entregue.

Las mismas fuentes han insistido en que la zona permanece acordonada y que no existe riesgo alguno para las personas al no estar autorizado el tránsito por las inmediaciones del inmueble.

