Detenido el presidente de la Diputación de Valencia en una operación anticorrupción

La causa se abrió por presuntos delitos de prevaricación administrativa y malversación de caudales públicos en mayo 2018. Se investigan irregularidades en la contratación de personal de alta dirección en Divalterra, antigua Imelsa, en 2015.

Imagen del presidente de la Diputación de Valencia y alcalde de Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez. | EP

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Valencia ha coordinado una operación contra la corrupción en la que ha sido detenido el presidente de la Diputación de Valencia y alcalde de Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, del PSPV-PSOE, y otras dos personas, según ha anunciado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia valenciano (TSJV).

La causa, declarada secreta, se abrió por presuntos delitos de prevaricación administrativa y malversación de caudales públicos en mayo 2018 tras la denuncia interpuesta por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción de Valencia y se investigan irregularidades en la contratación de personal de alta dirección en Divalterra, antigua Imelsa, en 2015.

La actuación se enmarca e la llamada "operación Alquería", en la que agentes de la Unidad Central de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) han practicado registros en la Diputación de Valencia, en las dos sedes de las que dispone el Ayuntamiento de Ontinyent, y en la sede social de Divalterra.

El magistrado instructor ha autorizado también la entrada y registro en varias viviendas particulares: la del presidente de la Diputación y las de otros investigados.

En el dispositivo, que se ha activado a las 07.30 de la mañana con registros simultáneos en las distintas sedes y viviendas, han participado, además de los agentes de la UDEF central desplazados desde Madrid, efectivos de la Unidad Central de Ciberdelincuencia y de la Jefatura Superior de Valencia.

