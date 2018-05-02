Público
Encuesta El PP, cuesta abajo y sin frenos en la Comunidad de Madrid tras el 'caso Cifuentes'

Una nueva encuesta prevé un notable trasvase de votos en la Comunidad de Madrid del Partido Popular a Ciudadanos, que pasaría de ser la cuarta fuerza política a la primera en número de escaños en el Parlamento regional.

Puerta del Sol

Sede de la Comunidad de Madrid en la Puerta del Sol de la capital. ARCHIVO

El asunto del presunto máster de Cristina Cifuentes y el escándalo que ha rodeado a la dimitida última presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid le puede salir muy caro al Partido Popular en unas elecciones autonómicas. Una encuesta de Sigma Dos para El Mundo refleja el hundimiento de la formación popular, que hoy "perdería la mitad de sus votantes".

Según informa el rotativo, la unión de los dos partidos más a la derecha, PP y Ciudadanos, sacarían únicamente un escaño más que la unión de las fuerzas de izquierdas, la suma de PSOE y Podemos.

Así, del resultado de la encuesta se desprende que, si hubiesen elecciones ahora, Ciudadanos alcanzaría el 30,4% de los votos, 18,2 puntos más que en 2015, y sería el único partido que aumentaría el número de escaños, de los 17 que tiene actualmente a entre 42 y 43.

Ello se explicaría, según El Mundo, por una fuga de votos del PP, pero también del PSOE. Pero en este escenario, el drama de los populares sería perder esa mayoría de la que han gozado desde 1995.

Los resultados de la encuesta muestran que PP y PSOE obtendrían el mismo número de escaños, pero los populares quedarían como segunda fuerza más votada mientras que los socialistas quedarían en tercer lugar.

Podemos caería al cuarto lugar, el que ocupa ahora Ciudadanos, con 27 escaños. Según la interpretación de El Mundo, las luchas internas de la formación para buscar a su candidato a presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid en 2019 —especialmente, el caso de la filtración del supuesto plan de Carolina Bescansa contra la dirección— están pasando factura al partido, que descendería casi dos puntos (de 18,6% a 16,8%) y dejaría su bancada con 23-24 miembros.

