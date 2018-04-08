La Asociación de Hermanos, Amigos y Compañeros de José Couso han organizado, como cada año, una concentración frente a la embajada de Estados Unidos para pedir la continuación del procedimiento judicial para que el crimen no quede impune, después de que el Gobierno del Partido Popular con su reforma de la Justicia Universal obligara a su archivo.
En declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, el hermano de José Couso, David Couso, ha explicado que continúan las reivindicaciones porque entienden que "quedándonos en casa llorando la pérdida no íbamos a conseguir nada".
"En la mañana del 8 de abril Estados Unidos bombardeó la sede de Al Jazeera y disparó contra la planta 15 del Hotel Palestina, estamos aquí para recordarles que hay una familia y una ciudadanía que evidentemente no se cree las versiones que nos dieron", ha avisado.
Bajo el lema '15 años con Couso, investigación y justicia', también han intervenido en el acto la madre del cámara, Maribel Permuy, sus hermanos y compañeros y ha actuado la batucada Samba da Rua.
En cuanto a la situación actual, la familia está a la espera de que el Tribunal Constitucional resuelva el recurso de amparo interpuesto. La madre del cámara, Maribel Permuy, ha asegurado que van a pedirles "justicia" y "que se sienten en el banquillo los tres estadounidenses responsables de la muerte de Couso: el que dio la orden del disparo, el que la corroboró y el que disparó".
Además, ha reconocido que se concentran frente a la embajada estadounidense porque "son ellos quienes asesinaron" a su hijo y "si hubiera sido un militar español el que asesina a un periodista americano estaría su cabeza en la Casa Blanca al día siguiente".
