Francisco Camps niega en el Congreso las acusaciones de Ricardo Costa sobre la financiación del PP valenciano

El expresidente de la Generalitat valenciana Francisco Camps ha afirmado hoy en el Congreso que las cuentas del PP, tanto a nivel nacional como regional, "han sido siempre legales, ajustadas a derecho y revisadas por el Tribunal de Cuentas", y ha atribuido a la "estrategia de defensa" de Ricardo Costa las acusaciones contra él.
Camps comparece hoy en la comisión de investigación por la supuesta financiación ilegal del PP, después de que el pasado 24 de enero el ex secretario general del PP de Valencia Ricardo Costa le acusara en el juicio de la rama valenciana de Gürtel de encargar financiar con dinero negro procedente de empresarios las campañas electorales de 2007 y 2008.
"Le puedo asegurar que eso no es así", ha dicho sobre las acusaciones de Costa, y ha recordado que Costa y los empresarios que han colaborado con la Fiscalía confesando comisiones han estado "nueve años diciendo lo contrario".
Al inicio de su comparecencia, el expresidente valenciano ha defendido la legalidad de las cuentas de su partido, una formación que, según ha dicho, no le ha pedido nunca que renunciara a su militancia. "Yo siento el cariño de mi partido (...) Noto el cariño del presidente (Mariano Rajoy), de la secretaria general (María Dolores de Cospedal) y de la ejecutiva", ha añadido.
En un tenso inicio, el diputado socialista Artemi Rallo le ha preguntado cómo se siente siendo tratado por su partido como una "manzana podrida". Camps ha negado que sea así, sino "justo lo contrario", y le ha reprochado su "impertinencia".
Sobre su absolución en el conocido como el caso de los trajes, ha dicho que no tiene "ningún cargo de conciencia" al respecto e incluso ha reprochado al diputado del PSOE que no le haya pedido perdón, ya que los socialistas recurrieron la condena al Supremo, ante lo que Rallo le ha hecho ver su asombro por su "tono arrogante".
(Habrá ampliación)
