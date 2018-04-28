Un frente frío que entrará esta tarde por el noroeste peninsular se situará mañana sobre la península y dejará chubascos y tormentas generalizadas en todo el país, que serán más intensos en la mitad norte, especialmente en el entorno de los Pirineos.
De acuerdo con la predicción especial de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) para este puente, la cota de nieve bajará mañana hasta los 1.000-1.200 metros en las montañas del oeste y noroeste y a 1.500 metros en las demás zonas montañosas del país.
Ese día, las temperaturas seguirán bajando, sobre todo en el interior de la mitad oriental peninsular y en Baleares hasta dejar valores claramente por debajo de los habituales en estas fechas.
La inestabilidad se reducirá a partir del lunes, y los chubascos y tormentas seguirán afectando a gran parte de la península, aunque serán más dispersos, ocasionales y de menor intensidad, salvo en el área cantábrica, donde podrán ser localmente persistentes.
Según la Aemet, es poco probable que las precipitaciones se extiendan al tercio sur ni al área mediterránea.
La cota de nieve subirá a los 1.400 metros en la mitad norte y las temperaturas máximas experimentarán pocos cambios, aunque las mínimas seguirán bajando y dejarán heladas en zonas montañosas de la península.
Ya el martes, festividad del 1 de mayo, el frente frío se desplazará hacia el Mediterráneo, por lo que los chubascos se trasladarán al cuadrante sureste peninsular y al área mediterránea.
Las temperaturas irán a recuperándose, con ascensos generalizados, menos en el Mediterráneo, donde se esperan descensos.
La Aemet prevé que el frente frío abandone la península el miércoles, aunque no descarta que una pequeña borrasca se aproxime por el oeste y deje alguna precipitación débil en el tercio occidental.
