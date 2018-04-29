Un frente atlántico con embolsamiento de aire frío dejará este lunes chubascos y tormentas en la mitad noreste y centro peninsular, y se desplazará hacia el Mediterráneo el martes, cuando la probabilidad de chubascos se trasladará al cuadrante sureste peninsular y al área mediterránea.
El frente, que ha entrado por el noroeste peninsular, provocará que el puente de mayo esté marcado por un incremento de la inestabilidad con chubascos y tormentas generalizadas, según la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).
Este lunes afectará especialmente al área cantábrica, donde los chubascos y las tormentas serán más frecuentes y localmente persistentes. La cota de nieve se situará en 1.000 y 1.200 metros subiendo a 1.400 en horas centrales.
Las temperaturas máximas experimentarán pocos cambios, pero las mínimas continuarán en descenso, con heladas en zonas montañosas de la Península. Asimismo, predominará el viento de componente oeste algo más intenso en el litoral cantábrico y Alborán, y en Canarias habrá un flujo débil del norte, una probabilidad muy pequeña de precipitaciones y sin cambios en las temperaturas.
En el último día del puente, 2 de mayo, las temperaturas ascenderán
Para el martes 1 de mayo, Día Internacional de los Trabajadores, la mayor probabilidad de chubascos estará en el cuadrante sureste peninsular y al área mediterránea, donde podrá haber chubascos y tormentas de distribución irregular. Las precipitaciones serán poco probables en las comunidades del oeste peninsular.
Las temperaturas tenderán a recuperarse con ascensos generalizados, salvo en el área mediterránea, donde se prevéndescensos. En Canarias continuará el viento débil del norte y una probabilidad muy pequeña de precipitaciones y ligeros ascensos en las temperaturas.
Ya el último día del puente, el miércoles 2 de mayo, el frente se alejará definitivamente y aumentará la estabilidad. Las temperaturas continuarán en claro ascenso, sobre todo en la mitad oriental y centro peninsular.
Sin embargo, es probable que una pequeña borrasca, con un frente asociado poco activo, se aproxime por el noroeste peninsular y dé lugar a precipitaciones débiles. En Canarias, el flujo tiende al noroeste con un aumento de la probabilidad de lluvias en lasislas occidentales.
