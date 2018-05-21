El Ministerio de Defensa dedicará este año más de 730.000 euros a los actos centrales del Día de las Fuerzas Armadas, que se celebrará este sábado en Logroño presidido por los Reyes. Este montante es el doble de lo que costó el año pasado, cuando se celebró en Guadalajara.
El Día de las Fuerzas Armadas atravesó cinco años de austeridad durante los que su coste se redujo considerablemente y se celebró una austera parada militar en Madrid. En 2017 fue el primero que se volvió a salir de Madrid y se llevó el desfile a Guadalajara, con un coste de 360.000 euros.
En esta edición la ciudad elegida ha sido Logroño y el presupuesto se ha elevado hasta los 733.796 euros, pero no se incluyen las actividades complementarias. El Jefe de Estado Mayor de la Defensa (JEMAD), el general Fernando Alejandre, ha explicado este lunes que la diferencia obedece sobre todo al traslado de material y personal hasta Logroño.
En el desfile participarán un total de 2.678 militares y guardias civiles acompañados por 147 vehículos entre los que se encuentran blindados y carros de combate. Habrá además un llamativo desfile aéreo con 54 aeronaves, entre las que surcarán el cielo de Logroño cazas, helicóptero y aviones de transporte.
Felipe VI, acompañado por la reina Letizia, presidirá el acto central, que se celebrará por las calles del centro de la capital riojana, con un recorrido de 1.100 metros y que culminará con una recepción oficial en el ayuntamiento. Presidirá así por cuarta vez como Rey el acto central, que contará también con la presencia de la ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal, así como de los máximos jefes de los ejércitos.
Comenzará a las 12 horas y consistirá en un homenaje a la bandera, que este año cumple su 175 aniversario, un homenaje los que dieron su vida por España y el desfile.
Se ha planificado que diez militares distinguidos con la Cruz del Mérito Militar con distintivo rojo, la máxima condecoración por actos de servicio, acompañen al Rey en el momento de depositar una corona de laurel en el homenaje a los fallecidos.
