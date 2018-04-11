Griñán declara en el juicio de los ERE que “no conoció” el programa con que se pagaban las ayudas

El expresidente de la Junta de Andalucía José Antonio Griñán ha negado hoy conocer "exactamente" el programa de las ayudas sociolaborales que daba Empleo investigadas en el caso ERE porque como consejero de Hacienda "no se puede llegar a ese detalle" y el programa era "insignificante" en el presupuesto de Empleo.
Griñán, que fue consejero de Hacienda de 2004 a 2009 y presidente del Gobierno socialista andaluz de 2009 a 2013, ha comenzado hoy a declarar en el juicio de la pieza política del caso ERE respondiendo a las preguntas del fiscal Anticorrupción, que le acusa de prevaricación y malversación y pide 6 años de cárcel y 30 de inhabilitación.
El expresidente ha dicho que como consejero de Hacienda no conocía al detalle la "multitud de programas" del Presupuesto andaluz y en concreto el relativo a las ayudas investigadas no fue objeto de especial análisis ni debate con el consejero de Empleo porque "era insignificante" dentro de sus cuentas.
Cuando el fiscal le ha dicho que era el de mayor volumen económico a excepción del Servicio Andaluz de Empleo (SAE), Griñán ha respondido que eso es como "quitarle el SAS a la Consejería de Salud".
(Habrá ampliación)
