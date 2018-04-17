Público
Público

Hallados los cadáveres de dos personas sepultadas por un alud en Lleida

Todavía no se ha confirmado la identidad de las víctimas, que circulaban en coche por una carretera de Castell de Mur.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Desprendimiento de tierra en Castell de Mur. / @BOMBERSCAT

Desprendimiento de tierra y piedras en Castell de Mur. / @BOMBERSCAT

Los servicios de emergencias han hallado hoy los cadáveres de dos personas sepultadas por el desprendimiento de grandes cantidades de tierra y piedras ocurrido ayer por la tarde en el punto kilométrico 5 de la carretera LV-9124, en Castell de Mur (Lleida).

Según han confirmado los Mossos d'Esquadra, todavía no se ha podido confirmar la identidad de los dos fallecidos, aunque, al parecer, se trata de un matrimonio residente en un municipio vecino que circulaba en un turismo que quedó sepultado por el desprendimiento.

Los servicios de emergencias trabajaban desde este mediodía en las tareas de rescate después de que los geólogos presentes en la zona autorizaran la actividad.

Los geólogos del Instituto Cartográfico de Catalunya analizaron el terreno durante toda la mañana y determinaron que su estado permitía proceder a las tareas de rescate de las víctimas.

Etiquetas