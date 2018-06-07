Hallan un anuncio de los años 20 durante las obras de una estación de Metro de Madrid

Los obreros que trabajan en las obras de remodelación de la estación de Sevilla de la línea 2 de Metro de Madrid han descubierto, tras un muro, un anuncio de la década de los años 20 que será restaurado para exhibirlo en un lugar principal del vestíbulo cuando finalicen los trabajos.
Fuentes de la Consejería de Cultura, Turismo y Deportes han explicado que el panel publicitario ocupa una superficie de cerca de 8 metros cuadrados y consta de un rectángulo con azulejos blancos de 15 centímetros de ancho por 15 centímetros de largo.
En él aparece una mujer ataviada con ropa de los años 20 junto a la frase "Jabón sales de Carabaña. Insuperable para la piel", que está rodeada por una cenefa negra.
El anuncio está flanqueado por dos paneles rectangulares verticales de un metro de ancho por dos de alto, sin decoración y con azulejos blancos de 20 por 20 centímetros.
La empresa constructora ha contratado a una compañía especializada para que retire los azulejos y proceda a su restauración, tal y como ha determinado la Comisión Local de Patrimonio Histórico de Madrid.
La intención es que el anuncio, que probablemente fue tapiado durante una reforma de la estación sobre 1970, ocupe un lugar principal de la estación de Metro de Sevilla al finalizar las obras.
Esta estación, inaugurada en 1924, cerró el pasado 23 de abril por unos trabajos que, entre otras actuaciones, contemplan la instalación de tres ascensores y que durarán un año aproximadamente.
