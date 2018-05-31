Público
Huelva La Fiscalía de Huelva remite al juzgado la causa de los presuntos abusos sexuales a temporeras de la fresa

Hasta ahora han declarado cuatro mujeres marroquíes y todas ellas han coincidido en afirmar que los abusos sexuales han sido protagonizados por el mismo investigado, un encargado de una explotación agraria de Moguer, Huelva.

Una mujer recolectando fresas en Palos de la Frontera, Huelva. / EFE

La Fiscalía de Huelva ha remitido al Juzgado de Moguer las diligencias de investigación abiertas por los presuntos abusos sexuales a temporeras marroquíes que trabajan en las explotaciones freseras.

Hasta ahora han sido cuatro mujeres marroquíes las que han declarado y todas ellas han coincidido en afirmar que los abusos sexuales han sido protagonizados por el mismo investigado, un encargado de una explotación agraria de Moguer (Huelva), ha informado la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía en un comunicado.

Las declaraciones han sido posibles gracias a las investigaciones de la Policía Nacional, que localizó a dos supuestas víctimas, y de la Guardia Civil, que identificó a otras dos mujeres.

El detenido acusado de los abusos, de 47 años, prestó declaración ante la policía y fue puesto en libertad con cargos.

La Fiscalía de Huelva agradece la colaboración que han prestado los medios de comunicación y las ONG para denunciar y poder localizar a estas mujeres.

También pide a cualquier víctima de abusos sexuales o laborales que denuncie ante la Justicia o, en su caso, en la Inspección de Trabajo.

Ayer, el ministro de Empleo marroquí, Mohamed Yatim, pidió a las temporeras de su país que trabajan en la campaña de la fresa en Huelva a no callar los abusos que puedan sufrir, y dijo que su país sigue la investigación judicial abierta sobre presuntos casos de abuso sexual. 

