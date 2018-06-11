Huido de la Justicia el preso sospechoso de grabar a Junqueras, Romeva y Forn

El preso sospechoso de grabar en la prisión madrileña de Estremera al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras y los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn está huido de la Justicia después de no regresar a la cárcel tras un permiso penitenciario de fin de semana.
Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid, el juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Arganda del Rey (Madrid) ha acordado como medida cautelar la prohibición de difundir y ceder a terceros las imágenes captadas a Junqueras y Romeva en el centro penitenciario de Estremera.
La decisión responde a una denuncia de abogado de ambos dirigida contra el preso que presuntamente grabó las imágenes.
En la parte dispositiva del auto, el juzgado requiere a determinados medios de comunicación que se abstengan de publicar o ceder a terceros cualquier tipo de imagen, sonido o vídeo donde aparezcan Junqueras y Romeva.
Además, ordena retirar las que hubiesen publicado en cualquier tipo de soporte, plataforma o recurso en internet o en cualquier otro medio de difusión público, cesando así en la intromisión ilegal en los derechos de los demandantes".
La orden sólo afecta a las imágenes en las que aparecen Junqueras y Romeva y no en las que se ve a Joaquim Forn porque la denuncia la presentó el abogado de los dos primeros, Andreu Van den Eynde.
El vídeo, de 1 minuto y 47 segundos, y difundido en los medios de comunicación, ofrece imágenes del día a día de los exconsellers Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn en sus celdas o en otras dependencias de la prisión de Estremera.
Fuentes penitenciarias han asegurado que la principal hipótesis es que el preso, considerado de confianza para la dirección del centro, captó las imágenes de los internos con un bolígrafo con microcámara.
