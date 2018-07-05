IU, En Marea y PDeCat preguntan al Gobierno por el rechazo a la aspirante a militar tatuada

Izquierda Unida (IU), En Marea y PDeCat han pedido explicaciones al Gobierno sobre la negativa a una aspirante a militar a ingresar en el Ejército por llevar un tatuaje en el pie derecho.
A través de su portavoz en el Congreso, Eva García Sempere, IU ha registrado una iniciativa en la que pregunta al Ejecutivo si "considera acorde y necesario en estos tiempos" que se obligue a las mujeres a llevar falda y a no tener tatuajes para poder ser militares.
Asimismo, Miguel Anxo Fernández, diputado de En Marea, también ha registrado una serie de preguntas al Gobierno para que, entre otros asuntos, aclare su posición ante este hecho y explique si Defensa tiene alguna disposición para modificar las normas de uniformidad de modo que garanticen la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres.
La psicóloga madrileña Estela Martín se presentó a las pruebas de selección para el Cuerpo Militar de Sanidad y fue rechazada cuando se descubrió que llevaba un tatuaje de siete centímetros en el empeine del pie derecho.
También PDeCat
Por su parte, la diputada del PDeCAT Lourdes Ciuró también ha registrado una pregunta al Ejecutivo en la que pide una justificación ante la exclusión a la aspirante militar que luce un tatuaje en el pie.
De hecho, el PDeCAT explica que, según las normas del Ejército, en caso de que la mujer decida vestir con pantalón, esto supondría que tendría que llevar zapatos de cordones y calcetines, por lo que el tatuaje no quedaría a la vista.
En este sentido, Ciuró se pregunta por qué algunos militares pueden llevar tatuajes "de manera ostensiblemente visible" en los brazos sin que suponga un problema, en comparación con un tatuaje en el empeine de una mujer.
