Madrid El Ayuntamiento cierra El Retiro toda la semana para revisar el estado de los árboles

Siguen cerrados también los parques de la Quinta de los Molinos, la Quinta de Torre Arias, el Capricho y el Paseo de la Rosaleda. 

Uno de los árboles caídos a causa del fuerte viento durante el fin de semana. EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid mantendrá cerrado toda la semana el parque del Retiro para revisar la situación del arbolado y retirar árboles y ramas caídas debido a los numerosos daños que ha causado el viento, incluida la muerte de un menor de cuatro años el sábado tras el impacto de un árbol.

A finales de esta semana se evaluará el estado del parque y se decidirá si abre la semana siguiente, han indicado las fuentes municipales.

También siguen cerrados otros cuatro parques, en concreto la Quinta de los Molinos, la Quinta de Torre Arias, el Capricho y el Paseo de la Rosaleda. Sí están ya abiertos los jardines de Sabatini y el parque Fuente del Berro. 

