MADRID El Retiro reabre este sábado después de 14 días, aunque dos puertas seguirán cerradas

Hasta 82 árboles del parque fueron movidos por las inclemencias meteorológicas, de los que 71 han sido talados para eliminar riesgos

Parque del Retiro. Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid reabrirá este sábado el Retiro tras catorce días, aunque dos puertas permanecerán cerradas, Herrero Palacios y Hernani. La apertura del Retiro se realizará con zonas balizadas, donde continúan los trabajos y hay árboles marcados para seguimiento, ha informado el Consistorio en un comunicado.

El mes de marzo vino marcado por las fuertes lluvias y vientos, con tres temporales que provocaron numerosas incidencias, con 2.170 árboles derribados en toda la ciudad. Desde el 1 de marzo hasta el 5 de abril, la lluvia y el viento han causado la pérdida de ramas grandes en 31 ejemplares del Retiro, han derribado o tronchado 28 árboles y además ha movido otros 82.

De esos 82, un total de 71 han sido talados para eliminar el riesgo y otros 11 están pendientes de ser apeados. Sus perímetros han sido balizados de cara a la apertura del parque. Otros 52 han quedado bajo revisión para comprobar su evolución y también permanecerán balizados.

Solo desde el fin de semana del 24 de marzo, cuando tuvo lugar el accidente que provocó la muerte de un niño de 4 años, 16 árboles han sido volcados y 42 retirados por haber perdido la estabilidad. El Ayuntamiento solicita a la ciudadanía que acuda al parque que respete las zonas señalizadas y las indicaciones del personal.

