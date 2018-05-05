Mariano Rajoy vuelve a deleitar al público con una de sus famosas intervenciones rebosantes de lucidez. El presidente del Gobierno ha clausurado este sábado un acto del PP en Alicante, ciudad cuya alcaldía recuperó la formación hace tan solo diez días, tras tres años de un gobierno municipal tripartito de izquierdas.
El líder de los conservadores ha felicitado al nuevo alcalde, Luís Barcala —quien ha sustituido al socialista Gabriel Echávarri tras su renuncia por un doble procesamiento por supuestos delitos administrativos—, a su manera particular: olvidándose de su nombre en pleno acto. "Querido alcalde de Alicante", comenzaba el presidente del Ejecutivo y, tras hacer una breve pausa, añadía: "que así se llama".
Ante esto, los militantes de la formación que asistían al acto rompían en aplausos. Rajoy continuaba, después, como si nada, entonando un discurso en el que ha arremetido contra todos los ayuntamientos del cambio, a quienes ha acusado de haber empeorado la gestión de municipios como Madrid, Barcelona o Valencia, donde, según el líder del PP, ahora hay "ciudades más sucias y amiguismos en las contrataciones".
Así, ha tachado a estos gobiernos de ser coaliciones "de perdedores" y les ha acusado de "machacar al que gana". Rajoy expresaba así su opinión de que el gobierno del más votado es una cuestión de "calidad democrática" y una regla "sencilla y entendible" que se debería respetar.
Y no se ha quedado en los ayuntamientos: Rajoy ha aludido también a la Comunidad Valenciana para criticar la gestión de los gobiernos del cambio, y arremeter contra los "pactos de los despachos" que, dice, solo tienen un objetivo: el de "arrinconar" al partido que ganó las elecciones.
En el caso de esta comunidad ha criticado la ley de plurilingüismo y ha indicado que la recurrirá si no respeta la libertad de los padres para elegir la educación de sus hijos. Porque esta ley, según ha afirmado el presidente, es parte de "lo que hacen los gobiernos del cambio, gobernar poco y dividir mucho y, además, crean muchos más problemas al conjunto".
VÍDEO | Nou lapsus de Rajoy: oblida el nom de l'alcalde d'Alacant 🤦♀️https://t.co/YbR896dseH— DiariLaVeu (@diarilaveu_) 5 de mayo de 2018
