El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha anunciado que tiene intención de retirar las concertinas de las vallas situadas en las fronteras terrestres de Ceuta y Melilla con Marruecos y piensa pedir para ello un "informe complementario" para ver qué otras medidas pueden sustituirlas. "Haré todo para que las concertinas puedan ser retiradas", ha señalado.
En una entrevista en Onda Cero, Grande-Marlaska ha asegurado que esa es una de sus "principales voluntades". "Si estamos hablando de solidaridad, de respeto a las personas, controlando los flujos migratorios, ayudando en origen colaborando con las autoridades de esos países, pero si esas personas ya están al lado de la valla, vamos a mirarlo, creo que es algo razonable", ha señalado.
En cuanto a la llegada del buque Aquarius al puerto de Valencia, prevista para este fin de semana, el ex magistrado sostiene que "no hay efecto llamada, hay efecto huida" de seres humanos que escapan de la violencia o de las mafias.
🔊#GrandeMarlaskaEnOndaCero: "Haré todo lo posible para que las concertinas de las vallas de Ceuta y Melilla sean retiradas" https://t.co/086GPLQ5yx pic.twitter.com/ytt7cdTNYf— Onda Cero (@OndaCero_es) 14 de junio de 2018
Eso sí, puntualiza que se analizará caso por caso la situación de los 629 migrantes a bordo. "Algunos quizá no vengan porque les persigan, sino por razones económicas", ha añadido. Es decir, el tratamiento a los migrantes del Aquarius que están siendo trasladados a España será el mismo que el que se da a los que llegan por pateras a nuestro país.
Asimismo, el nuevo ministro del Interior ha expresado que se está sondeando el consenso que existe acerca de modificar —no derogar— la llamada "Ley Mordaza", uno de los compromisos expresados por el presidente Pedro Sánchez.
