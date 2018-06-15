Público
El Ministerio de Justicia impulsará la investigación de casos del franquismo

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, modificará la estructura de su departamento para reforzar los mecanismos que tratan de garantizar el acceso a la verdad en casos relacionados con la dictadura franquista y su sistema represivo.

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, en un una imagen de archivo. EFE/Mariscal

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, en un una imagen de archivo. EFE/Mariscal

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, modificará la estructura de su departamento para, entre otros objetivos, reforzar los mecanismos que tratan de garantizar el acceso a la verdad en casos relacionados con la dictadura franquista y su sistema represivo.

Según informa el Ministerio en un comunicado, habrá una dirección general de Cooperación Jurídica Internacional, Derechos Humanos y Relaciones con las Confesiones de la que dependerán tres subdirecciones generales y que no tendrá coste presupuestario alguno.

Se reforzará así la actual dirección general de Cooperación Jurídica Internacional y Relaciones con las Confesiones, que asumirá nuevas competencias en materia de derechos humanos y recuperación de la memoria histórica, áreas en las que también trabajan otros Ministerios.

Al frente se situará Ana Gallego, hasta ahora directora de la Filmoteca Española y que fue entre 2004 y 2010 subdirectora general de Cooperación Jurídica Internacional en el Ministerio.

Delgado ha informado hoy al Consejo de Ministros de su intención acometer este cambio y también de recuperar la dirección general de Modernización de la Justicia y Desarrollo Tecnológico, encargada de diseñar procesos e instrumentos que persigan esos objetivos de forma consensuada con las organizaciones de jueces y fiscales y con el resto de operadores jurídicos.

El Consejo de Ministros ha nombrado además hoy secretario de Estado de Justicia al fiscal del Tribunal Supremo Manuel Dolz y subsecretaria de Justicia a Cristina Latorre Sancho, diplomática que ocupa ahora la segunda jefatura de la Embajada de España en Belgrado.

Como director de gabinete, Delgado ha fichado a Borja Sastre, que durante los últimos seis años ha sido asesor técnico en el Parlamento Europeo. 

