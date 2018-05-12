Muere un hombre atragantado en el comedor del Parlamento andaluz cuando lo visitaba

Un hombre de 59 años natural de Cártama (Málaga) que se encontraba de visita en el Parlamento de Andalucía falleció atragantado cuando se encontraba en el comedor del edificio, han informado fuentes del servicio de coordinación de emergencias 112 Andalucía.
El suceso ocurrió sobre las 14.00 horas de ayer, cuando el 112 recibió varias llamadas de personas que se encontraban en el comedor del Parlamento que alertaban de que un hombre se había atragantado.
Hasta allí acudieron los servicios médicos, al tiempo que se usaba el desfibrilador que existe en la sede del Parlamento, aunque no pudieron salvarle la vida.
El Parlamento de Andalucía ha trasladado sus condolencias por el fallecimiento de M.P.V., quien participaba en una visita organizada a la Cámara autonómica junto a un grupo de unas 40 personas de la Fundación Andaluza para la Integración Social de Personas con Enfermedad Mental (Faisem).
El comunicado del Parlamento andaluz señala que miembros del Servicio de Seguridad de la Cámara le practicaron a M.P.V. maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar (RPC), mientras llegaba el equipo del 061, que se encargó de la asistencia, sin que pudieran reanimarle.
1010626
