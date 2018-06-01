Mueren dos militares al volcar un blindado en unas maniobras en Fuerteventura

Dos militares del Ejército de Tierra han fallecido este viernes por la tarde en Fuerteventura al volcar el vehículo blindado en el que se desplazaban durante unas maniobras en el sur de la isla, según ha confirmado el general jefe de la Brigada Canarias XVI, Venancio Aguado.
El accidente se ha producido en el campo de tiro de Pájara, en circunstancias que aún están bajo investigación, y ha ocasionado lesiones a varios militares más, aunque en ningún caso de gravedad.
El siniestro le ha costado la vida a un cabo y a un soldado pertenecientes a la Brigada Canarias XVI. El juez togado que se ha encargado del caso ha requerido la presencia de un equipo de Policía Judicial, ha precisado un portavoz de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Las Palmas.
La Brigada Canarias XVI, directamente subordinada al General Jefe del Mando de Canarias, realizaba desde este martes y hasta el próximo día 9 un ejercicio de instrucción y adiestramiento en el Campo de Maniobras y Tiro de Pájara (Fuerteventura).
