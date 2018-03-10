Público
Público

OFERTA LABORAL Una asociación de familias numerosas publicita un trabajo sólo para hombres

Integrantes de la Asociación de Familias Numerosas de Madrid han denunciado que la organización publicita en uno de sus boletines informativos un puesto de trabajo en una empresa de abogados que establece como primer requisito ser "varón".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La oferta de trabajo ofrece una remuneración de 18.000 euros brutos al año.

La oferta de trabajo ofrece una remuneración de 18.000 euros brutos al año.

Integrantes de la Asociación de Familias Numerosas de Madrid han denunciado que la organización publicita en uno de sus boletines informativos un puesto de trabajo en una empresa de abogados que establece como el primer requisito ser "varón".

La empresa de abogados ofrece a las familias de la asociación "sus servicios jurídicos con mejor precio" y además oferta "puestos de trabajo", según recoge en el boletín.

Miembros de la asociación han indicado a EFE que varias familias han expresado a los responsables de la asociación su queja sobre el contenido del anuncio, por considerarlo discriminatorio.

En este caso, se busca a una persona con un determinado perfil: varón, con experiencia en sala, especialista en Derecho Laboral. El puesto oferta un contrato indefinido y un salario 18.000 euros brutos anuales, al que se suma un porcentaje del 3% de los asuntos que consiga contratar.

Etiquetas