Público
Público

Macrorredadas Operación policial en varios municipios por la contratación irregular de semáforos

En el operativo, dirigido por agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal, junto con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, se prevén detenciones, principalmente en Madrid, Barcelona, Oviedo y León. Los agentes investigan presuntos amaños al grupo Sacyr.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Policía prevé realizar hasta 60 detenciones. (EP)

La Policía prevé realizar hasta 60 detenciones. (EP)

La Policía Nacional ha lanzado este martes a primera hora una operación anticorrupción con registros en varios ayuntamientos de Madrid, Catalunya, Asturias o la provincia de León por presuntas irregularidades en la contratación de la gestión de multas y de semáforos para regular el tráfico.

En el operativo, liderado por agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Económica y Fiscal (UDEF) junto con la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, se prevén hasta 60 detenciones. 

Se investigan posibles delitos de cohecho, tráfico de influencias, prevaricación, negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios, revelación de secretos oficiales, malversación de caudales públicos, delitos contra la hacienda pública, blanqueo de capitales y pertenencia a organización criminal.

Según ha adelantado El Confidencial la operación se lleva a cabo en decenas de municipios de PSOE, PP y Ciudadanos por supuestos amaños al grupo Sacyr y contra una trama que presuntamente manipuló licitaciones en ayuntamientos para adjudicar aplicaciones informáticas de gestión del tráfico rodado. 

El nombre de la Operación es Enredadera y la dirige el juzgado de instrucción número 2 de Badalona (Barcelona) que ha declarado secretas las actuaciones.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas