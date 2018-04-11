El patriarca del clan de los Charlines y su hijo Melchor, agredidos en un asalto a su casa

El patriarca del clan de los Charlines, Manuel Charlín, y su hijo Melchor Charlín Pomares han sido trasladados en la mañana de este miércoles a un centro hospitalario tras ser agredidos durante un asalto a su vivienda en el municipio de Vilanova de Arousa (Pontevedra).
Según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil y policiales, los hechos tuvieron lugar sobre las 9.00 horas en una vivienda de los Charlín en Vilanova de Arousa.
Fuentes del Instituto Armado han relatado que "unos encapuchados", supuestamente con acento sudamericano, agredieron a Melchor Charlín y al patriarca del clan, que han cumplido condenas por narcotráfico y blanqueo.
Por ello, al lugar acudió una ambulancia del 061 que llevó tanto a Manuel Charlín, de 85 años, y a su hijo Melchor, de 56 años, al Hospital do Salnés, han confirmado fuentes sanitarias.
La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer lo sucedido e identificar a los autores de la agresión y asalto a la vivienda de los Charlines.
