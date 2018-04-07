Después de las tensiones generadas por el episodio que vivieron las reinas Letizia y Sofía en la Catedral de Palma el domingo de pascua, este sábado han llegado y posado juntas frente al Hospital de Sanitas La Moraleja, yendo a visitar al rey Juan Carlos tras su operación de rodilla.
Ambas reinas han estado acompañadas también del rey Felipe, y los tres llegaban al centro hospitalario a bordo de un coche que conducía el jefe del Estado alrededor de las 18.00 horas.
La reina Letizia ha sido la primera en bajar del coche para abrir la puerta del asiento trasero a Sofía en un gesto de cortesía. A continuación, las dos reinas han caminado juntas unos metros intercambiado algunas palabras con cordialidad, para unirse con Felipe. Los tres han posado sonrientes en la puerta del hospital ante los medios.
Es la primera ocasión en la que se las ve juntas desde la difusión del vídeo en el que se observaba un desencuentro entre ambas a la salida de la misa de pascua, cuando Letizia se cruzó para impedir una foto de sus hijas Leonor y Sofía con su abuela.
En cuanto al rey Juan Carlos, su operación se ha realizado de forma satisfactoria para sustituirle la prótesis artificial que le fue implantada en la rodilla derecha hace siete años. Se trata de la decimoquinta operación a la que el exjefe del Estado, de 80 años de edad, se somete a lo largo de su vida. El rey emérito permanecerá durante 24 horas en la unidad de cuidados intensivos (UCI), en observación tras la intervención.
