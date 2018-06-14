Público
Comunicación Javier Ruiz, nuevo presentador de la segunda edición de 'Noticias Cuatro'

El periodista llega en sustitución de Miguel Ángel Oliver, que ha sido nombrado secretario de Estado de Comunicación.

Javier Ruiz.

El periodista Javier Ruiz será el nuevo presentador de Noticias Cuatro a partir del próximo mes de julio, en sustitución de Miguel Ángel Oliver, que ha sido nombrado secretario de Estado de Comunicación.

En un comunicado, la cadena de televisión explica que Ruiz presentará el espacio informativo, que se emite de lunes a viernes a las 20.00 horas, a partir del 2 de julio.

No será su primera vez al frente de este espacio informativo. Ya lo presentó en el año 2010, después de una etapa al frente de la edición de sobremesa desde 2006 junto a la actual editora del espacio, Mónica Sanz.

Javier Ruiz comenzó su carrera periodística en 1995 en la Cadena SER, donde llegó a ocupar el puesto de redactor jefe. En 2006 dio el salto hasta la edición del mediodía de 'Noticias Cuatro' y, tiempo después, pasó a presentar las noticias de la noche. En la actualidad, Javier Ruiz se encarga de moderar y presentar 'Las mañanas de Cuatro'. El periodista sustituyó a Jesús Cintora al frente del espacio de actualidad y el pasado 21 de mayo, tuvo que anunciar el cierre del programa.

