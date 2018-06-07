La Comisión Europea (CE) ha abierto este jueves un procedimiento de infracción a España y Polonia para instarles a que completen la introducción en sus legislaciones nacionales de la Directiva europea en materia de seguridad nuclear.
Estos países tienen dos meses para responder a la carta de emplazamiento que les ha enviado el Ejecutivo comunitario y, si no lo hacen o sus explicaciones no satisfacen a Bruselas, el procedimiento podría avanzar con una petición formal para que presenten medidas concretas y, eventualmente, terminar en los tribunales europeos.
La Unión Europea enmendó su directiva sobre seguridad nuclear en 2014 tras haber efectuado pruebas de estrés en los países, a raíz del accidente Nuclear de Fukushima y para cumplir con las exigencias de organismos internacionales, y los países debían introducir los cambios en su legislación a más tardar en agosto de 2017.
Estas normas refuerzan el poder de los reguladores nacionales y su independencia de los gobiernos
Estas normas reforzaron la prioridad que se da a la seguridad en todo el ciclo de vida de las centrales y, entre otras cosas, obligan a hacer una reevaluación de la seguridad de todas las plantas nucleares al menos una vez cada diez años, refuerzan el poder de los reguladores nacionales y su independencia de los gobiernos y permiten a unos Estados evaluar lo que hacen otros.
Además de España y Polonia, la Comisión ya había abierto en diciembre un procedimiento de infracción a Bélgica por este motivo, pero las medidas notificadas por el país para implementar las normas europeas no cumplen con las exigencias de Bruselas.
Por este motivo, la CE ha dado este jueves un paso más en el procedimiento pidiéndole nuevas medidas en un máximo de dos meses o la llevará ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE.
