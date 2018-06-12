Ya son ocho los linces fallecidos por atropello este año en Andalucía

Técnicos de la Junta de Andalucía adscritos al programa Life Iberlince han recogido el cadáver de un lince ibérico atropellado en una carretera del término municipal de Adamuz (Córdoba), con lo que se eleva a ocho el número de ejemplares que han muerto este año en carreteras andaluzas.
Estos técnicos, según ha informado el programa, recibieron en la mañana de ayer un aviso de un particular en el que se daba aviso de la presencia de un ejemplar de lince ibérico con signos de atropello en la A-421, constatando, una vez en el lugar, que se trataba de un cachorro macho de lince ibérico.
El cadáver ha sido trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta de Andalucía donde se le practicará la necropsia, lo que constatará la causa de la muerte.
Desde el proyecto LIFE Iberlince se ha hecho una vez más un llamamiento a los conductores para que extremen la precaución, y respeten las señales de limitación de velocidad, en aquellas zonas con presencia de lince ibérico.
De los ocho linces fallecidos este año en las carreteras andaluzas, seis han sido en la provincia de Jaén, este último en Córdoba y otro en un camino rural de Huelva.
