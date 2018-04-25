La Audiencia Provincial de Murcia ha condenado a doce años de prisión y diez años de libertad vigilada a un hombre que en el juicio reconoció haber violado en dos ocasiones seguidas a una niña que cuando ocurrieron los hechos, en 2015, tenía 11 años.
La sentencia indica en el relato de hechos probados que el acusado intentó una tercera agresión sexual.
Dice la Sala que el acusado llamó a la puerta de la vivienda donde residía la menor, cuya ubicación no consta en la sentencia para preservar su intimidad, en el momento en que ella se encontraba sola en su interior.
Al abrirle la niña la puerta, le pidió que le cargara el teléfono móvil, al tiempo que entraba en la casa y procedía a la consumación de las agresiones sexuales.
Al día siguiente llamó por teléfono a la pequeña y le anunció que volvía de nuevo a la vivienda, pero al llegar se encontró con que le esperaba el padre de la niña, que había denunciado los hechos a la Policía, aunque aquél consiguió huir.
En el registro que los agentes hicieron poco después en su domicilio, encontraron al acusado a oscuras y escondido en el hueco existente entre la cama del dormitorio y la pared.
La sentencia de conformidad le condena también a pagar una indemnización de 30.000 euros a la menor.
