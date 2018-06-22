Público
Violencia machista La Fiscalía recurre la libertad bajo fianza de los cinco condenados de La Manada

El recurso se realiza en súplica y no tiene efectos suspensivos, es decir, que si los cinco jóvenes conocidos como La Manada depositan su fianza saldrán en libertad, aunque el recurso del Ministerio Público aún no se haya resuelto.

Concentració contra l'alliberament de 'La Manada' a la plaça Sant Jaume de Barcelona.

Concentración contra la puesta en libertad a los miembros de La Manada' en  Barcelona. | Archivo

La Fiscalía recurrirá en súplica el auto de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que permite la excarcelación de los cinco condenados por abuso sexual a una chica en los San Fermines de 2016 si depositan una fianza de 6.000 euros cada uno, según informaron fuentes jurídicas.

El recurso se realiza en súplica ante el mismo tribunal que ha ordenado las excarcelaciones y no tiene efectos suspensivos, es decir, que si los cinco jóvenes conocidos como La Manada depositan su fianza saldrán en libertad, aunque el recurso del Ministerio Público aún no se haya resuelto.

