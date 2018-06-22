Público
Violencia machista El Gobierno reconoce sorpresa por la libertad para La Manada y estudiará personarse en defensa de las víctimas de abusos sexuales 

"Los hechos probados son muy graves, gravísimos, y el Gobierno se hace eco de la alarma social y de la preocupación social", explica la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, tras afirmar que el Gobierno respeta las decisiones judiciales.

La ministra de Educación y Portavocía, Isabel Celaá.- EFE/Ballesteros

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha reconocido que la puesta en libertad provisional de los cinco condenados de La Manada ha generado sorpresa al Ejecutivo y ha anunciado el compromiso de estudiar una reforma de la ley y que los Servicios Jurídicos del Estado se personen en la defensa de las víctimas de abusos sexuales.

Lo ha explicado la portavoz del Gobierno en la rueda de prensa del Consejo de Ministros, donde ha destacado el respeto del Ejecutivo a las decisiones judiciales, al mismo tiempo que ha recalcado que el Gobierno trabaja por la seguridad de las mujeres y jóvenes.

"Los hechos probados son muy graves, gravísimos, y el Gobierno se hace eco de la alarma social y de la preocupación social".

