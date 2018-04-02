Público
La Comunidad de Público te invita a asistir gratis a 'No Te Metas En Política'

Es tu oportunidad para asistir este viernes 6 de abril al 'late night' de Facu y Miguel en El Pavón Teatro Kamikaze.

El combo de 'No te metas en política', Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado.- EL PAVÓN TEATRO KAMIKAZE

Si quieres participar en el sorteo para asistir por la cara al late night de Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado el próximo viernes 6 de abril, te lo ponemos muy fácil. Solo tienes que hacerte miembro de la Comunidad de Público y tendrás la oportunidad de presenciar gratis a este dúo de comediantes así como de disfrutar de un buen número de ventajas y descuentos.

Atípica. Irreverente. Alternativa. Sarcástica. Incisiva. La comedia que gestionan Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado es de esas que, tras la risotada inicial, da paso a una buena dosis de bilis. Muchos ya estarán al tanto pero conviene refrescar: No te metas en política regresan este viernes con un nuevo cargamento de monólogos corrosivos, sonidos guturales diversos y prosodia del Este. Lo harán sobre las tablas de El Pavón Teatro Kamikaze y bajo la producción del Grupo Mediapro.

El show podrá verse en directo por streaming el mismo viernes a las 22.45 horas a través de su canal de Youtube o de su cuenta en Facebook. Y si la vorágine de lo cotidiano no te permite seguir la comedia en vivo, en Público ofreceremos los mejores momentos de lo que Facu y Miguel tengan a bien pergeñar sobre el escenario.

La propuesta, según comentan los protagonistas, no varía en exceso a la fórmula que les consagró en el Teatro del Barrio. Estarán acompañados cada semana de un invitado con el que se sumergirán también en el mundo del cine, el teatro, la televisión, el deporte, la música y —no podía faltar— la política. Todo ello aderezado de monólogos, sketches y parodias siempre al filo de lo políticamente incorrecto.

