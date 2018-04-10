Público
Público

Disfruta de Albert Pla en directo gracias a la Comunidad de Público

Es tu oportunidad para asistir gratis a 'Miedo', el nuevo espectáculo del polifacético y siempre controvertido artista catalán.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Albert Pla en el Teatro Nuevo Apolo.- JAIRO VARGAS

Albert Pla en el Teatro Nuevo Apolo.- JAIRO VARGAS

Si quieres participar en el sorteo para asistir por la cara al nuevo espectáculo de Albert Pla el próximo domingo 15 de abril en el Teatro Nuevo Apolo, te lo ponemos muy fácil. Solo tienes que hacerte miembro de la Comunidad de Público y tendrás la oportunidad de presenciar gratis Miedo.

Es el nuevo espectáculo de Albert Pla y en él se hace un repaso, en tono irónico, de los miedos de siempre, los temores habituales, el miedo a uno mismo, los fantasmas que nos asedian, el terror a la muerte… Una tras otra se van desgranando las canciones como una manera de espantar o enfrentar los propios miedos. Y finalmente, la catarsis de la risa, la liberación.

En palabras de Pla todo es mucho más sencillo: "El espectáculo soy básicamente yo en el escenario contando que tengo miedo a esto y a lo otro, mientras la música, las luces y las proyecciones van ilustrando mi ristra de miedos". Lo hace subido a un tren fantasma en el que se suceden imágenes entre oníricas y alucinadas con las que el trobador de voz aniñada y gillette escondida va desmenuzando sus nanas perversas musicadas por Refree.

Etiquetas