Joe Jackson Fallece a los 89 años el padre de Michael Jackson

El impulsor de los Jackson 5 sufría un cárcel terminal "desde hace un tiempo"

Joe Jackson, padre de Michael Jackson. EFE

Joe Jackson, el padre de Michael Jackson y arquitecto de los Jackson 5, murió esta madrugada en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, a los 89 años por complicaciones derivadas de un cáncer, informó hoy la web TMZ.

Jackson había sido hospitalizado este mes a causa de ese cáncer terminal, según habían avanzado fuentes familiares. La publicación señaló el pasado día 22 que Jackson sufría de cáncer "desde hace un tiempo" y que se encontraba "en la última fase" ya que la enfermedad, llegada a ese punto, "no podía ser tratada".

