Únete a la Comunidad de Público y podrás asistir gratis a 'Deforme Semanal'

En Público no queremos que te pierdas un late night que está dando mucho que hablar. Comandado por dos mujeres feministas y combativas, Isa Calderón y Lucía Lijtmaer, Deforme Semanal pretende alejarse de la perspectiva machirula y dar cabida a invitados del más diverso pelaje. Si quieres asistir gratis a su próximo show en el Teatro Arlequín —este viernes 27 de abril a partir de las 22.30— te lo ponemos muy fácil: solo tienes que hacerte miembro de la Comunidad de Público y tendrás la oportunidad de presenciar gratis a este dúo de comediantes así como de disfrutar de un buen número de ventajas y descuentos.
Esta semana el show contará con la presencia del siempre controvertido director de cine Nacho Vigalondo, que nos hablará de su última odisea fantástica 'Colossal'. La actuación de la semana correrá a cargo de la chilena Soledad Vélez, que presenta su flamante nuevo trabajo Nuevas Épocas (Subterfuge, 2018), un decálogo de canciones magnéticas tejidas minuciosamente a base de sintetizadores y teclados. Sin olvidarnos de la sección con la siempre sorprendente Jelen Morales.
